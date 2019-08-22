Eddie Nketiah is “great addition” to Leeds United

Adam Forshaw believes Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah has already proved to be a “great addition”.

The teenage Arsenal striker netted the winner in Wednesday night’s victory over Brentford.

It was the second time Nketiah had come off the bench to score since joining Leeds shortly before the transfer window closed.

“He is sharp,” said Forshaw about a forward who had around 25 clubs chasing his signature during the summer. “He moves really well, he is young, he is Bambi on his feet and I think you saw that.

“Obviously he has come on loan and there’s nothing better than to come on and score a goal and make your mark.

“He latched on to one early when he came on and he is just a great addition.”

As Nketiah waits to see if his two goals are enough to persuade Marcelo Bielsa to give him a starting berth at Stoke City tomorrow, Forshaw is still looking to find the net for the first time since March, 2016.

He has gone close several times this season in a more advanced role, none more so than last weekend when his header was pushed on to the post against Wigan Athletic and Patric Bamford pounced on the rebound.

Forshaw said: “It is the thing anyone says to me when they see me in the street at the moment – are you going to score that goal or what?

“I want it to be a part of my game, it’s not the be all and end all.

“Honestly, genuinely I was so pleased that it fell to Pat on the weekend and he put it away.

“Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t have minded it going in myself. But the truth is I am a team player and, at the end of the day, we won the game and that is what matters.”