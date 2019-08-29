Eddie Nketiah is Wright on cue to maintain Leeds United’s Premier League push

EDDIE NKETIAH is confident he can display the Wright stuff in Leeds United’s promotion crusade.

The 20-year-old has started his United career in eye-catching fashion with three goals in his first four appearances for the club, including strikes in his two outings on home soil against Brentford and Stoke City.

Lewisham-born Nketiah is seeking to further endear himself with the Elland Road crowd in tomorrow’s eager-anticipated top-of-the-table game against Swansea City.

The progress of the Arsenal loanee, who United beat off intense rival interest to sign earlier this month, is being closely monitored by Gunners legend Ian Wright – himself not averse to finding the net in Leeds during his stellar playing career with the Londoners.

Wright was in attendance when late substitute Nketiah struck in a dramatic introduction to home supporters in the recent 1-0 win over the Bees and has been quick to sing his praises on social media throughout his burgeoning career to date.

I just try to learn and get everything I can from him because he has been a top player and had a great career. Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah, still waiting for his full Championship debut following two starts – and two goals – in the Carabao Cup, said: “He (Wright) has taken a real liking and it is just a dream come true. As a kid, I always looked up to him and watched his clips.

“For him to be taking such an active role and supporting and coming down to watch the games is great for me.

“He gives a lot of advice, a bit like a little mentor.

“I just try to learn and get everything I can from him because he has been a top player and had a great career.

“He has been a massive help and nice to have around. I have done a few commercial shoots with him, so I have got really close to him.”

After his beguiling early introduction to Whites supporters, Nketiah is confident that there is plenty more positivity to come in the weeks and months ahead, with the young striker eyeing his next milestone of a first league start.

The England under-21 player added: “It is nice to get them (first goals) out of the way early.

“I am adjusting and settling well. I am sure there will be better to come. I am excited for the future.

“I came later and the rest got a head start. The chances have come and I have done well with them and I feel like I am fit and ready to start.

“There is good competition for one (forward) spot. I have played there my whole career. I can play with two up top and did that against Brentford.

“It has been a great start and the team are doing well.

“It is allowing me to feel comfortable and I am enjoying my start.”

Meanwhile, Leeds report no fresh injury issues for the home test against the Swans, who have an identical record of four wins and a draw from their opening five league matches.

Captain Liam Cooper is back in the fray after missing last weekend’s 3-0 league victory at Stoke with an ankle issue, while Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are back in training.

The pair, yet to make at first-team appearance this term, will not feature as they continue to boost their fitness levels in training – with a view to being back in the reckoning after the forthcoming international break.