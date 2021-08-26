EFL club join Leeds United and West Ham in striker race, Rivals agree deal for Whites target

The midfielder has missed a huge amount of football in recent seasons, but after a summer break and a pre-season that was carefully managed, even to the point of holding him back when he was raring to do more, Forshaw finally took a huge step toward his ultimate goal with an hour of action against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

“It was amazing," he told the BBC.

"I’m back living the dream and enjoying myself. Every day I’m smiling, I’m training, I'm starting to play games now and build fitness. It was tough, I'm not going to lie. It took away from me my biggest passion in the world. To be back, I’m just pleased, relieved.

“I had a little bit of butterflies, but I was fine to be honest and excited all day.

"Then when we came out I had the jitters a little bit but couldn’t wait to get going and get a touch on the ball, I loved it.

“I felt great and I feel really good.

“First and foremost I’ve been pain free now for the whole of pre-season and I am gradually building my fitness," he said.

“The manager, the staff and the physios have been brilliant with me, they’ve managed my load. I've been like a caged animal at times, desperate to do more. But they've been making the decisions on how many minutes I've been playing, so I have to thank them for that."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Toon urged to move for Ramsey Newcastle United have previously been linked with a move to sign Aaron Ramsey, and ex-Toon defender Steve Howie insists that his old club should request a loan deal with Juventus covering part of his wages. (Football Fancast) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

2. Everton keen on Maupay Everton boss Rafael Benitez is keen on Brighton striker Neal Maupay - but the club remain hamstrung by Financial Fair Play rules. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

3. Barkley training alone Ross Barkley is training away from the first-team group at Chelsea as Premier League rivals Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham weigh up bids for the England international. (Goal) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. Bissouma in demand Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all made contact with Brighton & Hove Albion to enquire about midfielder Yves Bissouma. (Transfer Window Podcast) (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales