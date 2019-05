Championship clubs are readying for the final day of the League season - with just the playoff picture to decide.

Will Leeds secure third? Who will finish 6th? Scroll down and click through the pages as we highlight the key talking points ahead of Sunday's finale in the second-tier:

From a Brentford walkover to more takeover chaos, Sundays result is not important. Its going to be a long summer for Bolton and its supporters.

Jarred Gillett, recognise the name? He was the referee who went viral on social media after being micd up in Australian league. Hes making his Championship debut tomorrow....

EFL pundit David Prutton says its in Derbys hands and believes West Brom will rest players. Sadly, hes tipped Hull to hold the Robins to a point, therefore seeing them miss out of the top six.

Headlines surrounding Birmingham this week saw Garry Monk linked with the West Brom job, however Monk called them silly rumours and reiterated that he doesnt want to leave.

With neither side having anything to play for, Preston boss Alex Neil already has eyes on the summer, admitting he plans to bring in quality over quantity in order to become a force next season.

With Boro needing Derby to at least draw, EFL pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has tipped Tony Pulis' side to overcome Leeds or West Brom- if they make it - in the semi-finals as they are "tough to crack."

West Brom are still within a chance of overhauling Leeds in third while Derby are in control of their playoff fate. Rams forward Martyn Waghorn insists they wont be relying on others.

What a superb gesture this is by Wigan. Chelsea loanee Reece James will be handed the captains armband tomorrow as he plays his final game of his loan spell at the club.

Bielsa said: I haven't said I was going to leave and I haven't said I was going to stay, I just said it wasn't the moment to talk about the subject and I just said it's about receiving the proposal.