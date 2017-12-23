Elland Road reaction: Christiansen hails victorious Leeds United, Adkins takes positves for Hull City

Have your say

Thomas Christiansen hailed the character of his Leeds team after they dug in to secure a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Hull.

Pablo Hernandez grabbed the decisive goal in the first half to fire Leeds to a fifth win in seven Sky Bet Championship games.

Thomas Christiasen and Nigel Adkins. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The three points lifted Leeds back into the play-off positions.

Christiansen said: “I’m very pleased with that result. We’ve reached one of our targets now.

“It feels nice to be back in the top six again.

“Our performance could have been better, but I suppose the only things that matter are the three points.

“Looking at the table, I can’t have too many complaints. This was a very important victory for us. The players showed real character to get the result in the end.

“It’s not easy this division, and that showed today, but we are in a good moment right now and we all have to take the positives.

“I’ve been impressed with everyone in the team.

“Certainly with the defence I have nothing to say today, but everything seemed to work perfectly.

“It’s another clean sheet and I have to be happy with that.”

The outcome was decided just before the half-hour mark as Hernandez registered his fifth goal of the season.

He pounced on a poor clearance from Allan McGregor before steadying and chipping neatly over the dejected Hull keeper.

Jon Toral struck a post as the visitors sought a way back in front of a bumper Elland Road crowd of more than 35,000.

There were fewer clear-cut opportunities after the break.

Kevin Stewart headed over the top for the Tigers, while Leeds almost grabbed a second late on when substitute Pierre-Michel Lasogga forced McGregor into a fine stop.

Tigers boss Nigel Adkins is in need of a boost as his side are just three points clear of the drop zone.

They have won just once in their last 10 games.

Adkins said: “It’s a disappointing way to lose a game, of course.

“It was a poor clearance from our goalkeeper and they’ve capitalised on it.

“We’d started the game so well. We were assertive and in control really, but we should have taken our chances.

“After half-an-hour Leeds get theirs and they score from it.

“I was pleased with the resilience the lads showed after that. We kept going and we were unfortunate to be behind at half-time.

“Overall we’ve probably created treble the amount of chances Leeds did, but they’ve won the game.

“The atmosphere and the crowd have lifted the home team here, it’s bound to.

“I’ve only been at the club a couple of weeks, but I’ve already seen plenty to be positive about.”