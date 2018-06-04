England v Costa Rica: Everything you need to know as the Three Lions come to Leeds

Have your say

England are heading to the home of Leeds United this week to take on Costa Rica in their final World Cup warm-up game - here's what you need to know.

When is the game?

England celebrate against Nigeria.

England host Costa Rica in their final World Cup warm-up fixture on Thursday June 7, 8pm.

Where is the game?

The fixture will take place at Leeds United's home of Elland Road with the Three Lions visiting West Yorkshire for the first time since 2002.

Why is the game taking place?

England will play out their final friendly fixture before heading to Russia for this summer's World Cup. The fixture at Elland Road is the final opportunity for Gareth Southgate to take a look at his 23-man squad before their opening game of the tournament against Tunisia on June 18.

Who has made the 23-man England squad for the World Cup?

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Standby: Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jake Livermore (West Brom), James Tarkowski (Burnley).

Last time at Elland Road?

England last played at Elland Road in March 2002 as the Three Lions fell to a 2-1 defeat to Italy. Three United players were involved that day as Nigel Martyn, Danny Mills and Robbie Fowler were given a run out.

England's recent form...

England 2-1 Nigeria - friendly (2/6)

England 1-1 Italy - friendly (27/3)

Netherlands 0-1 England - friendly (23/3)

Costa Rica's recent form...

Costa Rica 3-0 Northern Ireland - friendly (3/6)

Tunisia 1-0 Costa Rica - friendly (27/3)

Scotland 0-1 Costa Rica - friendly (23/3)