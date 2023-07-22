The ex-Chelsea and Wales midfielder completed a £7m move to the Championship club earlier this week, with the fee rising to £10m with performance related add-ons.
French keeper Ilan Meslier also lines up from the off for Leeds, alongside Crysencio Summerville.
Among those on the bench are trialist Sam Byram, with the former United academy product quit Daniel Farke’s old club Norwich City at the end of June following the expiry of his contract.
Byram, 29, of course, hails from York.
Wilfried Gnonto, subject of interest from Everton, is among other names on the replacements for United, who lost 2-0 against Manchester United in Oslo in their first official pre-season friendly earlier this month.
Leeds side (from kick-off): Meslier, Ayling, Ampadu, Cooper, Struijk, Hjelde, Gray, James, Summerville, Sinisterra, Rutter. Subs: Klaesson, Van den Huevel, Byram, Cresswell, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Poveda, Shackleton, Gelhardt, Joseph, Gnonto, Bamford.