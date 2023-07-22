All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Ethan Ampadu and Illan Meslier start for Leeds United, with Sam Byram, Wilfried Gnonto and Charlie Cresswell also in squad for friendly v AS Monaco

NEW SIGNING Ethan Ampadu makes his first start for Leeds United in Saturday afternoon’s friendly against Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco at York City’s LNER Community Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 15:50 BST

The ex-Chelsea and Wales midfielder completed a £7m move to the Championship club earlier this week, with the fee rising to £10m with performance related add-ons.

French keeper Ilan Meslier also lines up from the off for Leeds, alongside Crysencio Summerville.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among those on the bench are trialist Sam Byram, with the former United academy product quit Daniel Farke’s old club Norwich City at the end of June following the expiry of his contract.

Most Popular
York City's LNER Community Stadium, which staged Leeds United's pre-season friendly with French outfit AS Monaco on Saturday.York City's LNER Community Stadium, which staged Leeds United's pre-season friendly with French outfit AS Monaco on Saturday.
York City's LNER Community Stadium, which staged Leeds United's pre-season friendly with French outfit AS Monaco on Saturday.

Byram, 29, of course, hails from York.

Wilfried Gnonto, subject of interest from Everton, is among other names on the replacements for United, who lost 2-0 against Manchester United in Oslo in their first official pre-season friendly earlier this month.

Leeds side (from kick-off): Meslier, Ayling, Ampadu, Cooper, Struijk, Hjelde, Gray, James, Summerville, Sinisterra, Rutter. Subs: Klaesson, Van den Huevel, Byram, Cresswell, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Poveda, Shackleton, Gelhardt, Joseph, Gnonto, Bamford.

Related topics:Ethan AmpaduCharlie CresswellMonacoIllan MeslierNorwich CityYork City