Everton star yet hold Leeds talks, Sheffield United lose out on non-league star, Hull City in striker talks while Newcastle prepare triple West Brom swoop - Championship rumours
Swansea City defender Mike van Der Hoorn admits he is unsure if hell remain at the club beyond this summer with his contract set to expire. (BBC Wales)
Jaap Stam has revealed he rejected an offer from Swansea City after being sacked by Reading in March last year. (Football Oranje)
Queens Park Rangers have held talks with former Portsmouth manager Michael Appleton. Hell compete with Tim Sherwood for the managerial job. (Daily Telegraph)
Ipswich Town are continuing to hold talks with Hull City over a permanent deal for striker Will Keane Paul Lambert has confirmed. (East Anglian Times)
