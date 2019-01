We've taken a look at every Championship club, to discover their biggest player who could leave on a free in the summer - should their contract expires. Would you fancy seeing any of these at your club next season?

1. Aston Villa - Alan Hutton 'The Scottish Cafu' as referred to by Villa fans. Hutton is a popular figure at Villa Park, however is yet to sign a new deal.

2. Birmingham City - Michael Morrison Club captain and an extremely important figure at the heart of the defence. Morrison has been at St Andrews since 2014.

3. Blackburn Rovers - Corry Evans The Northern Ireland international has been a regular and important figure at Blackburn Rovers this season, putting his recent groin problems behind him.

4. Bolton Wanderers - David Wheater Has played for the Trotters since 2011 before later being handed the captaincy by Phil Parkinson.

