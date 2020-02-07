Ex-England striker issues 'scary' message to Leeds United stars, Fulham determined to close in on top two, Brentford and Bristol City ready to pounce - Championship preview

With our Yorkshire clubs facing some key fixtures in the context of their season, as ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship fixture list. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. A big one at the bottom Just two points separate Stoke City and Charlton Athletic in the table and a win for either side on Saturday at the Bet 365 Stadium will provide a big boost in their quest for Championship safety. Getty Buy a Photo

2. The M6 derby Wigan striker Kieffer Moore has warned Preston after back-to-back wins they have turned a corner while Alex Neil has urged his teams form to improve away from hope as they chase their Premier League dream. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Can Swansea sneak into the mix? Steve Coopers side host in-form Derby County at the Liberty Stadium and chairman Trevor Birch has issued a rallying call to supporters as they look to finish strong and claim a play-off place come May. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Barnsley boss has kind words for Owls While the pressure is on Tykes boss Gerhard Struber to get a result and boost the clubs survival hopes, he still showed admiration towards Sheffield Wednesday by saying they are a big name with a big history. Getty Buy a Photo

View more