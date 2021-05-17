Ex-Leeds United ace eyed by Huddersfield Town, Barnsley boss speaks out on play-off hopes

The result saw the Whites hold on to tenth place in the table, and they're still on track to secure a top half finish with just two games of the season left to go.

Speaking after the game, Leeds ace Harrison discussed his somewhat fortuitous second-half goal, and admitted: “I think my goal was a bit lucky but I think as a team we can be very happy with that performance.

“I meant to just direct it towards goal but I wasn't sure if I was offside or not and luckily for us I was onside. Rodri(go) makes some brilliant runs and you can see the quality that he has to finish it off. Two class finishes from him.

“In the first five minutes of the game they were all over us. They kept us in our box and we found it very difficult for us to play out. But I think we defended well and just managed to get through that tough period as a team and after that settled down and played our game.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are looking to overhaul their squads after dropping down to League One, while Barnsley are preparing for their play-off semi-final first-leg against Swansea City this evening.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues:

1. Coventry want Walton Coventry City are believed to be lining up a move for in-demand Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton. He's been on six loan spells graduating from the Seagulls' youth academy, and could leave permanently this summer. (Football League World)

2. Cahill linked with Rooney's Rams Derby County have been tipped to launch a move for Crystal Palace's veteran defender Gary Cahill, whose contract is nearing its expiry. He was a Champions League winner with Chelsea back in 2012. (The Athletic)

3. Swans linked with goal-machine striker Swansea City have been credited with an interest in OH Leuven striker Thomas Henry. The 26-year-old has netted 21 goals in the Belgian top tier so far this season. Teams from Germany and Turkey have also been linked with the player. (Daily Mail)

4. Preston want Iversen back next season Preston North End have been linked with a summer swoop for Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen. The player has previously been coy when questioned on his future, but hasn't played a single game for the Foxes since signing his first professional contract in 2018. (The Sun)