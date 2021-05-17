Ex-Leeds United ace eyed by Huddersfield Town, Barnsley boss speaks out on play-off hopes
Leeds United stormed their way to a 4-0 win over Burnley last weekend, with Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo all finding the net in the big win at Turf Moor.
The result saw the Whites hold on to tenth place in the table, and they're still on track to secure a top half finish with just two games of the season left to go.
Speaking after the game, Leeds ace Harrison discussed his somewhat fortuitous second-half goal, and admitted: “I think my goal was a bit lucky but I think as a team we can be very happy with that performance.
“I meant to just direct it towards goal but I wasn't sure if I was offside or not and luckily for us I was onside. Rodri(go) makes some brilliant runs and you can see the quality that he has to finish it off. Two class finishes from him.
“In the first five minutes of the game they were all over us. They kept us in our box and we found it very difficult for us to play out. But I think we defended well and just managed to get through that tough period as a team and after that settled down and played our game.”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are looking to overhaul their squads after dropping down to League One, while Barnsley are preparing for their play-off semi-final first-leg against Swansea City this evening.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues: