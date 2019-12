From refereeing shockers, red cards and pressure situations, this weekend's Championship action certainly did not disappoint.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled this weekend:

Pep Clotets men were helpless as Hull City ran riot with a 3-0 win at the KCOM Stadium. Yet, it was the Tigers young emerging star Keane Lewis-Potter that stole the headlines following his second goal (unofficially) in two games.

And many thought Barnsley were as good as relegated! With seven points collected from his previous three matches, Gerhard Struber has guided the Tykes to one-point off safety following Patrick Schmidts stoppage-time winner at Millwall.

There was trouble in the tunnel at half-time during Forests 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield and those tensions continued at the end. Terriers boss Danny Cowley accused the Reds coaching staff of lacking respect.

Despite equalising, Woodgate did not rest on his laurels and proceeded with his double substitution. One of those was Lewis Wing, who scored a fine goal to hand Boro a big three points against their relegation rivals Stoke City.

The full-back, recalled to starting 11 in place of Max Lowe, was shown his marching order after just four minutes - conceding a penalty that Charlie Adam dispatched to kickstart a 3-0 victory for Reading.

Garry Monks side continued their stunning recent form with a late Barry Bannan penalty earning a 1-0 win over Bristol City. Robins boss Lee Johnson was left fuming with the referee, however, believing he got sucked in.

The Egyptian defender was left out of the matchday squad to face Brentford after Slaven Bilic confirmed he was involved in a training ground incident. He has also been subject of a rejected bid from Al-Ittihad. Is his mind elsewhere?

It was a good point for Brentford at the Hawthorns but it perhaps should have been a win. Michael Brown, talking on Quest, feels the Bees were denied a blatant penalty - branding it as ridiculous to not award it.

Former Leeds midfielder Michael Brown was one of many pundits to slam the match official after awarding a first-half penalty to Fulham. He said: I just dont understand what the referee sees that is never a penalty.