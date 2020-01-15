Ex-Leeds United man closes in on move, Sheffield United launch move for World Cup hero, major update in Dwight Gayle chase: Rumours

Have your say

The January window is at the halfway stage, with Sheffield United featuring in today's Premier League rumours.

Ex-Leeds United man Jack Clarke is reportedly closing in on a loan move to QPR for the remainder of the season from Tottenham Hotspur. (Various)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering a shock move to bring Manchester City defender John Stones in on a loan deal. (The Sun)

Aston Villa are mulling over a potential move for their former striker Christian Benteke. (Daily Express)

Manchester United man Jesse Lingard has apparently been ‘offered’ to four Serie A teams by new agent Mino Raiola. (Daily Express)

Bookies odds have reported Brighton & Hove Albion target Kyle Walker-Peters down as 1/10 to join Crystal Palace, while Brighton’s odds are as long as 12/1, perhaps hinting that the Seagulls will miss out to their rivals. (Sky Bet)

Sheffield United have been linked with a shock move for Croatian World Cup finalist and Besiktas star defender Domagoj Vida. (Takvim)

Brighton & Hove Albion have slapped a £50m price tag on defender Lewis Dunk amid interest from Chelsea. (Various)

Newcastle United are set to offer Dwight Gayle to Championship sides on a loan basis, in a deal that would be ‘no risk’, with clubs only committing to a permanent deal of £20m if they are promoted. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United reportedly need to hold more talks with Sporting Lisbon after ‘failing’ to agree a fee for Bruno Fernandes. (Metro)