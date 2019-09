The 2019/20 season is already shaping up to be an absolute cracker, with an enthralling campaign lying ahead. Scroll and click through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Bees defender reveals turning down Premier League side Brentford defender Pontus Jansson has claimed that he turned down an offer from an unnamed Premier League side in the summer, such was his desire to join the Bees. (HITC) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Tigers midfielder speaks out on future Markus Henriksen has claimed he's ready to battle for a first team spot with Hull City, after failing to secure a move away from the club during the summer transfer window. (Hull Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Bluebirds boss gets treble injury boost Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is hopeful of having a trio of injured players back after the international break, with Jazz Richard, Sol Bamba and Isaac Vassell all close to returning. (Wales Online) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Red Devils icon criticises Leeds United boss Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has branded Leeds United's boss Marcelo Bielsa's press conferences as 'hard to watch', and has urged the Argentine to learn English rather than use a translator. (Team Talk) Getty Buy a Photo

View more