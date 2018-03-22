Ex-Leeds United midfielder Lee Bowyer takes over at Charlton

Have your say

Former Leeds United midfielder Lee Bowyer has taken caretaker charge of Charlton Athletic.

Bowyer, who was assistant at The Valley under departing boss Karl Robinson, has taken temporary charge alongside coach Johnnie Jackson.

The 41-year-old made 197 appearances for the Whites scoring seven goals in the process during a seven year stay in West Yorkshire.

“I’m very pleased to be given the opportunity to take this team forward," Bowyer told the Charlton Athletic website.

"We have a talented squad of players and our focus has to be on winning games and giving ourselves the best opportunity to make the play-offs."

The Addicks remain just five points off the League One play-off places with a game in hand over sixth-placed Plymouth.

Charlton are subject to a takeover bid from an Australian consortium and are said to be favouring Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell, another former Elland Road player, to fill the vacant role in south London.