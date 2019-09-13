Ex-Leeds United star lauds loanee's impact, Manchester United eye wonderkid goalkeeper - Championship gossip

The Championship will make a welcome return this weekend, and Yorkshire's sides will be looking to make a positive return to domestic action. Leeds United will look to keep pace with league leaders Swansea City, while struggling Huddersfield Town will be eager to change their fortunes under new manager Danny Cowley.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship:

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has claimed he'll not be planning for the next transfer window until nearer the time, and will instead focus on the players he has rather than potential new signings. (Sheffield Star)

Manchester United are rumoured to be lining up a rumour for Reading's starlet goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke, who plays regularly for the club's U23s despite being just 16. (Mirror)

Derby County look set to be without teenage star Jayden Bogle for this evening's clash against Reading, after failing to recover from a troublesome ankle injury. (Evening Express)

Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford has been full of praise for Brighton loanee Ben White, claiming the player's ice-cool composure makes him a force to be reckoned with. (Football League World)

Both Charlton Athletic and Fulham are rumoured to be interested in Brazilian starlet Thiago Pinto, who has apparently been making waves in the Spanish fourth tier with Manresa. (Sport Witness)

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed he wants more time to assess former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran, before deciding whether to sign the free agent trialist. (Birmingham Mail)

Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez has hit out at former boss Marcelo Bielsa, claiming he deeply regretted turning down Liverpool, after the now-Leeds boss subsequently 'isolated' him from the first team. (HITC)

Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers are believed to be lining up a move for Blackburn Rovers' veteran striker Danny Graham, whose contract is set to expire in the summer. (The World Game)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has claimed new signing Joe Aribo made the right decision to move to Ibrox, after he turned down Charlton Athletic before signing the deal. (Scottish Sun)