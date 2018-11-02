Ex-Leeds United starlet linked with return, Nottingham Forest boss approached by European giant, Aston Villa reveal January plans plus more Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United and Birmingham City will sent scouts when Kenyan side Gor Mahia take on Everton on November 6 as confirmed by former White and K’Ogalo manager, Dylan Kerr. (Goal.com)

Reading are said to have joined Leicester City in considering a move for ex Leeds United starlet Billy Whitehouse. The midfielder has caught the eye at Evo-Stik Premier side Tancaster Albion. (Reading Chronicle)

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has been approached by Sporting Lisbon to become the club's new manager. The report from Portugal also says Spartak Moscow are keen on the Spaniard. (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has discussed his January transfer plans - and hinted he may be prepared to bring back some of the club’s loan rangers. (BirminghamLive)

Villa defender James Chester has revealed he did not want to leave the club this summer after Stoke City attempted to sign the 29-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins admits the continued uncertainty surrounding a proposed takeover could impact his January plans. (HullLive)

West Bromwich Albion have appointed Ian Pearce as the club's new head of recruitment. Joining from Brighton and Hove Albion, Pearce is the latest arrival in the Baggies scouting restructure following Luke Dowling's move to the Hawthorns last month. (BirminghamLive)