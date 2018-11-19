Ex-Leeds United winger linked with shock Manchester United move, Liverpool eyeing Brazilian sensation plus transfer updates on Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham - Premier League rurmours

Have your say

Here are the latest Monday afternoon Premier League rumours from around the web:

Manchester United have been named as one of several clubs interested in signing former Leeds United winger Alfonso Pedraza. (Marca)

Could this former Leeds United man be on his away to Old Trafford?

On loan Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has revealed he has thought about making his stay at West Bromwich Albion a permanent one. (BirminghamLive)

AC Milan have opened up talks with Chelsea over the potential signing of midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has made just three Premier League appearances so far this season. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, it is also claimed AC are weighing up a move for Gary Cahill as they are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United want to sign £26million-rated Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and are prepared to double his wages in a bid to lure him to Old Trafford. (Corriere dello)

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale has reportedly lost the faith of Real Madrid and is set to fall down the pecking order as the La Liga giants target a striker in January. (Sport)

West Ham United attacker Marko Arnautovic has refused to be drawn into speculation regarding his future after coming off the bench for Austria in their 2-1 win over Northern Ireland. (Metro)

Atletico Mineiro's Brazilian talent Bruno Roberto is reportedly wanted by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Premier League players Ian Wright and Robbie Savage are supporting a 300-player revolt against Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor. (Mirror)

Southampton and Watford are showing interest in former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen, who wants to return to the Premier League in January. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have joined the race for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, who has reportedly attracted the interest of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in recent months. (Daily Star)