Ex-Leeds United winger wanted by Real Madrid, Marcelo Bielsa quoted €10milllion for striker while Sheffield Wednesday ace snubs Aston Villa interest - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Real Madrid are rumoured to be weighting up a bid for former Leeds winger Alfonso Pedraza after impressing in his breakthrough season at Villarreal. (Marca)

Leeds United are set to face competition from Rangers for the signing of Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod. The Whites were first linked with the contract rebel last week, however reports claim Maclead's former Scotland employees are interested in bringing him back to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun via HITC)

Another report believes Wolverhampton Wanderers are readying an offer for long-term Leeds target Mbaye Diagne. It is believed clubs will have to pay up to €10milllion in order to secure the striker's services. (Fantatik)

And finally, Leeds are to be rivalled by three La Liga clubs in the race to sign Alaves winger Ibai Gomez - Eibar, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, who remains undecided on his future. (AS)

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds sent scouts to watch on loan Roma forward Ezequiel Ponce, who was in action for AEK Athens against Panathinaikos on Saturday. (Clubcall)

Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan has admitted it'd be difficult to leave the Owls amid interest from former club Aston Villa. Bannan left Villa in 2013 before joining Wednesday via Crystal Palace in 2015. (The Times)

Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith has signed a new deal to stay at Ashton Gate until 2020. His contract was set to expire in the summer. (Bristol Live)