Ex-Sunderland man issues strong message to Leeds United, Middlesbrough eye League Two sensation, Huddersfield ace subject of European interest - Championship rumours Championship clubs are in action tonight, however that hasn't stopped transfer rumours from around emerging.

1. Lions appoint Rowett Millwall have named former Birmingham, Derby and Stoke boss Gary Rowett as their new manager. (Various)

2. Bowen: Future is out of my hands Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has claimed his future at the KCOM Stadium is out of his hands with his contract set to expire in the summer amid interest from the Premier League. (Hull Live)

3. Wigan priced Cats out of Cook move Sunderland decided against making an approach for Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook because the Latics wanted 1m in compensation. (The Sun)

4. Fenerbahce plot Huddersfield bid Fenerbahce coach Volkan Demirel has been given green light to launch a January bid for Huddersfield Town right-back Florent Hadergjonaj. (Asist Analiz)