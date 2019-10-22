Latest Championship rumours from around the web

Ex-Sunderland man issues strong message to Leeds United, Middlesbrough eye League Two sensation, Huddersfield ace subject of European interest - Championship rumours

Championship clubs are in action tonight, however that hasn't stopped transfer rumours from around emerging.

Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the second-tier...

Millwall have named former Birmingham, Derby and Stoke boss Gary Rowett as their new manager. (Various)

Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has claimed his future at the KCOM Stadium is out of his hands with his contract set to expire in the summer amid interest from the Premier League. (Hull Live)

Sunderland decided against making an approach for Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook because the Latics wanted 1m in compensation. (The Sun)

Fenerbahce coach Volkan Demirel has been given green light to launch a January bid for Huddersfield Town right-back Florent Hadergjonaj. (Asist Analiz)

