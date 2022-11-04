FA to appeal Jurgen Klopp decision after Liverpool boss avoided touchline ban against Leeds United

The German escaped a touchline ban, which would have been served last weekend as Leeds United claimed a dramatic 2-1 win at Anfield, following his behaviour in his side’s win over Manchester City last month.

Last week, the Liverpool boss was instead fined £30,000 by an independent commission after his sending-off during the Reds’ 1-0 success against Man City at Anfield.

The governing body said the German, having accepted his behaviour was “improper”, had been handed the fine over the incident by an independent panel, but he avoided a touchline ban.

Klopp confronted referee Anthony Taylor and his assistant after the officials waved played on following an alleged foul on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva and later admitted he “lost it”.

Asked before Saturday’s meeting with Leeds, the Liverpool boss was asked if he felt it was a fair punishment, and replied: “I know what I said, and I know that saying that, but from a further distance and with a different face, it would have been completely fine. I said ‘how can you not, how can you not?’

“I think the most expensive face, I’m not sure in the world, but at least here. I think it’s a lot of money but I heard it will be invested for something good, and that’s fine.

“Should I have got a ban? I don’t know. I never was in the situation, I never had a red card, I didn’t ever have a yellow card as far as I know.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: (THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT ) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Jesse Marsch Manager of Leeds United before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“I’m the wrong person that you should ask. I have no idea about what the usual things are. I had a touchline ban years ago in the Champions League with (Borussia) Dortmund, very similar situation, but obviously the Champions League is slightly different.

“I’m not happy or relieved or whatever. It’s just I was waiting for the punishment, take it, and then go from there.”

Now the FA confirmed it was appealing in a statement issued on Friday afternoon after reviewing the commission’s written reasons for its decision.

Earlier this season, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch served a one-match touchline ban for abusing the fourth official in Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford when he was unhappy a penalty appeal was not referred to the video assistant referee.