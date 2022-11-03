The club are renowned for having a large number of famous faces from Hollywood, the music industry and from other corners of the sporting world who count themselves as fans.

Plenty of those supporters have been through thick and thin with the club, none more so than IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.

He walked out on the Elland Road pitch ahead of Leeds United's Premier League fixture against Southampton in April and received a hero’s welcome after regaining his IBF crown.

A number of Leeds players over the years have joined the fighter on his ringwalks for his world title fights including the likes of Luke Ayling and former Whites midfield hero Pablo Hernandez.

We have done some digging to find some of the most famous names who support Leeds and ranked them in order of their estimated net worth – any surprises in here?

1. Jack P. Shepherd - £1.2m The Coronation Street actor was born in Pudsey.

2. Mike Bushell - £1.2m The BBC sports presenter reportedly spent his teenage years in Harrogate and attended secondary school in the North Yorkshire town.

3. Ed Miliband - £3m The former Labour leader says he became a Leeds fan while attending a school in the city in his younger days.

4. Ralph Ineson - £3.3m Best known for being able to throw a kettle over the pub as Chris Finch in The Office. Also had a role in The Damned United.