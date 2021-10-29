Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 10 Preview - Mo Salah is the obvious captain pick but Phil Foden and Michail Antonio have rationale

This week Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion while the Red Devils travel to Tottenham in a game dubbed ‘El Sackio’.

Elsewhere, West Ham are the favourites to beat Aston Villa and Chelsea players continue to show value.

CAPTAIN PICK: Liverpool's Mo Salah. Picture: Getty Images.

Captain Picks

Michail Antonio (£8.2m) vs Aston Villa (A)

Good form meets bad when West Ham and Aston Villa meet on Sunday. The Hammers have three wins in their last four whereas Villa have three losses.

Over the same period no team has conceded more shots than Villa whereas only Salah has taken more shots in the box than Antonio.

IN-FORM: West Ham's Michail Antonio. Picture: Getty Images.

Phil Foden (£8.2m) vs Crystal Palace (H)

“Is he nailed on though?” Who knows – all I can tell you is that Foden has started City’s last four games and picked up the man of the match award for scoring twice and assisting once whilst playing as a centre-forward last time out.

Palace haven’t kept a clean sheet in five games either.

Mo Salah (£12.9m) vs Brighton (H)

IN-FORM: Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell. Picture: Getty Images.

Arguably the best player in the world, Salah’s ten goals in nine games and hat-trick against Man United make him a potential set-and-forget captain for the rest of the season.

He continues to top the shots, shots in the box and big chances created tables over the last four gameweeks and faces a Brighton side on Saturday who were pumped 4-1 last week.

The only problem is that everyone else is going to captain him too!

Who’s Hot?

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea, £5.9m)

It seems whoever plays left-back for Chelsea is a good pick. Marcos Alonso averaged over six points per game before being dropped and Chilwell has averaged almost twelve points per game since.

The Englishman has scored in his last three, averages two shots in the box per game - more than any defender - and faces Newcastle and Burnley over the next two weeks.

Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal, £5.5m)

Smith-Rowe’s two goals and two assists over his last four games has made him to Arsenal’s top scoring fantasy asset.

The ‘Croydon De Bruyne’ has created more chances than any Arsenal player over the last four gameweeks and remains a constant feature in Arsenal’s attack.

Mateo Kovacic is the only cheaper midfielder to score more points than him and with games against Leicester, Watford and Newcastle on the horizon, Smith-Rowe could have an exciting November.

Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolves, £5.7m)

Since his first league start, no Wolves player has had more shots or big chances than the South Korean who has already scored more than he did in Germany last season.

His next two games area against Everton and Crystal Palace, neither of which are defensively sound.

Who’s Not?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, £12.4m)

With no wins or goals in his last four games, patience has finally worn out as over 300,000 managers have sold Ronaldo this week. The likes of Leandro Trossard and Said Benrahma have taken more shots than him over the last four gameweeks and up against Tottenham and Man City next, high-scoring hauls don’t seem to be on their way anytime soon.

Luke Shaw (Man United, £5.3m)

After a flawless defence-led summer alongside Harry Maguire with England, Man United have struggled at the back this campaign and have only kept one clean sheet all season. Attacking output has dried up too as Shaw only has one assist to his name.

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea, £5.8m)

Alonso has sat on the bench for the last three weeks after starting Chelsea’s first six league games. As already mentioned, Ben Chilwell is Thomas Tuchel’s preferred left-back at the moment and while he’s in form and Chelsea top of the league, it seems increasingly difficult for Alonso to get a game.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Joshua King (Watford, £5.6m, 2.7%)

With good form and a favourable fixture, Josh King has tempted over 150,000 managers as Watford host struggling Southampton.

No player in the league had more shots on target than King last week as 75% of them were converted into goals. Claudio Ranieri spoke well about the Norwegian after the game too, signalling how important King may be for the Hornets.

Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea, £4.9m, 4.9%)

Creeping up to the 5% ownership mark, this may be Chalobah’s final appearance in the ‘ones to watch’ section as the 22-year-old continues to deliver.

He has four clean sheets over his last five games, has played every minute of Chelsea’s last three games and seems to either play 90 minutes or none at all, which is perfect from a Fantasy Football perspective.

Maxwel Cornet (Burnley, £6.0m, 0.3%)

Despite only scoring twice in Ligue 1 last season, Cornet has settled into the Premier League well. The Ivorian has three goals in his last three games and is Burnley’s leading shot taker over the same spell.