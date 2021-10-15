Fantasy Premier League: Liverpool duo expected to return to fitness, Brazilian players face race to get back, Manchester United hit by double defensive blow as Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku doubtful

Every point picked up could be precious as players look to be crowned the overall champion or claim the bragging rights over their friends or colleagues in private leagues.

The biggest headlines from this week's team news is that Romelu Lukaku could be missing for Chelsea against Brentford, leaving many FPL managers with a selection headache.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be back for Liverpool while strikers Patrick Bamford, of Leeds United, and Man City's Ferran Torres are out.

Clubs with South American internationals could be without those players after the final round of qualifiers were held in the early hours of Friday morning.

To help you stay on top of who is fit and who is not, here is the latest team news from every Premier League club to help you make the right selections ahead of Saturday's 11am selection deadline.

Arsenal (Crystal Palace, H, Monday, 8pm)

Granit Xhaka is a long-term absentee for the Gunners while Gabriel Martinelli could also be missing after manager Mikel Arteta revealed he suffered a minor injury last week.

Aston Villa (Wolves, H, Saturday, 3pm)

Midfielder Douglas Luiz is with Brazil, meaning he is unlikely to play any part for Villa against Wolves. Further team news to follow...

Brentford (Chelsea, H, Saturday, 5.30pm)

Shandon Baptiste dislocated his shoulder in the Bees' last outing against West Ham and is not set to feature while Mads Sorensen and Josh Dasilva are sidelined.

Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt are both out with thigh problems.

Brighton & Hove Albion (Norwich City, A, Saturday 3pm)

Yves Bissouma is rumoured to return for the Seagulls for their trip to Norwich. Further team news to follow....

Burnley (Man City, A, 3pm)

Burnley captain Ben Mee has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Chelsea (Brentford, A, Saturday, 5.30pm)

N'Golo Kante and Reece James are expected to return for the current league leaders but the Blues have been dealt a blow with Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger unlikely to feature after sustaining slight knocks.

Thiago Silva is on international duty with Brazil, meaning he is unlikely to play any part against Brentford.

Crystal Palace (Arsenal, A, Monday, 8pm)

Team news to follow...

Everton (West Ham, H, Sunday, 2pm)

Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi are all back in full training for the Toffees.

Leeds United (Southampton, H, Saturday, 3pm)

Marcelo Bielsa has not ruled Raphinha out of Saturday’s Premier League game at Southampton despite his involvement with Brazil.

Patrick Bamford is set to miss out again while Kalvin Phillips is more hopeful of returning after withdrawing from England duty due to a calf injury.

Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas are both in contention.

Defender Jonny Evans has been pictured in training ahead of the meeting with his former club and could make a welcome return for the Foxes. Further team news to follow...

Liverpool (Watford, A, Saturday, 12.30pm)

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and forward Diogo Jota are expected to be available for the Reds who will still be without Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester City (Burnley, H, Saturday, 3pm)

Forward Ferran Torres has suffered an injury whilst on international duty with Spain and is unavailable.

Manchester United (Leicester City, A, Saturday, 3pm)

First-choice centre back pairing Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are expect to miss the game while striker Cavani is unlikely to feature due to being on international duty with Uruguay, along with Brazil midfielder Fred.

Marcus Rashford is back in full training after four months out following surgery on his shoulder.

Newcastle United (Tottenham Hotspur, H, Sunday, 4.30pm)

Team news to follow....

Norwich City (Brighton & Hove Albion, H, Saturday, 3pm)

Team news to follow....

Southampton (Leeds United, H, Saturday, 3pm)

Saints are without captain James Ward-Prowse due to suspension and will also be missing striker Che Adams.

Tottenham Hotspur (Newcastle United, H, Sunday, 4.30pm)

Team news to follow...

Watford (Liverpool, H, Saturday, 12.30pm)

Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele are out with hamstring problems but Joshua King could recover from a minor knee ligament injury in time to face Liverpool.

West Ham United (Everton, A, Sunday, 2pm)

Team news to follow....

Wolves (Aston Villa, A, Saturday, 3pm)