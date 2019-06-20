Fixtures 2019-20 – Leeds United handed long trip to Bristol City in season opener

LEEDS UNITED will begin the 2019-20 Championship campaign with a long away trip to Bristol City for a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday, August 4.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men will then take in their first game of the new season at Elland Road the following Saturday at home to Notttingham Forest.

A trip to Wigan Athletic awaits the following Saturday with Leeds then entertaining Brentford on Wednesday, August 21.

August finishes with the journey to Stoke City on Saturday, August 24 and an Elland Road date with Swansea City on Saturday, August 31.

Boxing Day will see Leeds welcome Preston North End with the Whites away at title second-favourites Fulham on the Saturday before Christmas.

The Whites are away at Birmingham City on Sunday, December 29 with New Year’s Day presenting an away clash at West Brom.

Over Easter, Leeds take on Stoke City on Good Friday, April 10 with the long trek to Swansea City in the offing on Easter Monday, April 13.

Leeds will finish the season at home against Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic on Saturday, May 2 - one week after the last away date of the season at Derby County on Saturday, April 25.

Leeds will travel to recently relegated neighbours Huddersfield Town on Saturday, December 7 with the return clash at Elland Road taking place on March 7.

The Whites will step out at Hillsborough for another Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, October 26 with the Elland Road clash against the Owls taking place on Saturday, January 11.

Leeds will also discover who they will face in the first round of the Carabao Cup in August when the draw takes place tonight at 7pm.

Fixtures

August

Sun 4 Bristol City A

Sat 10 Nottingham Forest H

Sat 17 Wigan Athletic A

Wed 21 Brentford H

Sat 24 Stoke City A

Sat 31 Swansea City H

September

Sat 14 Barnsley A

Sat 21 Derby County H

Sat 28 Charlton Athletic A

October

Tue 1 West Bromwich Albion H

Sat 5 Millwall A

Sat 19 Birmingham City H

Wed 23 Preston North End A

Sat 26 Sheffield Wednesday A

November

Sat 2 Queens Park Rangers H

Sat 9 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat 23 Luton Town A

Tue 26 Reading A

Sat 30 Middlesbrough H

December

Sat 7 Huddersfield Town A

Tue 10 Hull City H

Sat 14 Cardiff City H

Sat 21 Fulham A

Thu 26 Preston North End H

Sun 29 Birmingham City A

January

Wed 1 West Bromwich Albion A

Sat 11 Sheffield Wednesday H

Sat 18 Queens Park Rangers A

Sat 25 Millwall H

February

Sat 1 Wigan Athletic H

Sat 8 Nottingham Forest A

Tue 11 Brentford A

Sat 15 Bristol City H

Sat 22 Reading H

Wed 26 Middlesbrough A

Sat 29 Hull City A

March

Sat 7 Huddersfield Town H

Sat 14 Cardiff City A

Wed 18 Fulham H

Sat 21 Luton Town H

April

Sat 4 Blackburn Rovers A

Fri 10 Stoke City H

Mon 13 Swansea City A

Sat 18 Barnsley H

Sat 25 Derby County A

May

Sat 2 Charlton Athletic H