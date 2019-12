LEEDS UNITED are, along with current Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion, out in front of their promotion rivals by some considerable margin.

Having been denied in the playoffs last season, the dream for the Whites is to avoid such a lottery this time around and clinch one of the top two automatic spots. The YP’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner joins host Phil Harrison to discuss the season so far for Marcelo Bielsa’s men and what the second half of the campaign may bring.