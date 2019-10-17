Former Leeds United and Barnsley chief returns to Blackpool

FORMER Leeds United and Barnsley chief executive Ben Mansford is to become the new CEO at Blackpool on November 1 - and will also join the board of directors at the League One club.

Mansford joins from Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv, whom he joined two-and-a-half years ago after leaving his role at Leeds at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Prior to that, Mansford, a former leading agent with the Wasserman Group, worked for three years as chief executive at Barnsley, with the club promoted in his final full season at the club in 2015-16.

Linton Brown, who worked with Mansford at Oakwell, will step into a permanent role of chief commercial officer at Bloomfield Road.

Mansford said: “I am honoured to be appointed the chief executive officer of Blackpool Football Club.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Maccabi, however, after speaking to Simon (Sadler - chairman) in recent months I found his commitment and desire to succeed at his hometown club infectious and the opportunity was too exciting to turn down.

“I believe I can offer the club a great deal. I am confident that working with Simon Sadler and Simon Grayson, along with the management team that we will build, we can develop the club to be one the supporters and the local community can be proud of.

“Blackpool is a club that enjoys a rich heritage. We now have a unique opportunity to build from the bottom up in order to restore the club to a place it belongs.”