From Liverpool to Leeds United via Nottingham Forest: The eye-catching Championship deals that could happen in January

The January transfer window is edging closer with Championship clubs already linked with a host of potential and eye-catching deals.

Click and scroll through the pages below to see what big deals we think could happen in the New Year...

The Championships latest wonderkid. The Wigan Athletic man is linked with all the Premier League big guns - including Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton.

1. Joe Gelhardt to the Premier League

The 21-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs since the beginning of the term with Tottenham and Southampton the standout names. With six goals to his name so far, interest is mounting.

2. Ebe Eze to the Premier League

There is growing certainty that Clarke will be recalled by Tottenham. The winger is a player a lot of second-tier clubs will be tempted by - Nottingham Forest already one, apparently.

3. Jack Clarke to the Championship

Drinkwater is in dire straits at the moment following his loan switch from Chelsea. Nothing suggests the midfielders situation will change, so could a spell in the second-tier get his career back on track?

4. Danny Drinkwater to the Championship

