Fulham 2 Leeds United 1 - Whites handed first league defeat since October at Craven Cottage

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon in the Championship with Josh Onomah bagging the winner for the hosts.

Marcelo Bielsa made one change for the trip to the capital as club captain Liam Cooper returned from injury in place of Gaetano Berardi.

The Whites, though, were dealt a blow less than a minute after kick-off as Pablo Hernandez was forced off with a pulled hamstring.

Gjanni Alioski stepped off the bench to replace the Spaniard and a bad start was made worse on seven minutes as Ben White was adjudged to have pushed Bobby Decordova-Reid inside the box with Tim Robinson pointing to the spot.

Replays showed there was minimal contact with Aleksandar Mitrovic converting from 12-yards despite a strong hand from Kiko Casilla as the Cottagers struck the first blow.

United mustered a response as Stuart Dallas forced Marek Rodak into quick action before Mateusz Klich rattled the woodwork.

The afternoon then turned sour with a flurry of bookings and exchanges between both sets of players with no less than five yellow cards being handed out.

Leeds entered the interval level with Bielsa making one change at the break as Eddie Nketiah replaced Helder Costa.

Fulham almost doubled their advantage shortly after as Mitrovic tapped home a cross from a free-kick but an offside flag was raised on the near side.

United then moved through the gears and it was an Alioski pass that unlocked the hosts defence as he found the run of Nketiah.

The Arsenal loanee broke free in the box and drilled low at Rodak who punched the ball into Bamford's path who made no mistake with the goal at his mercy.

Alioski then tested the goalkeeper again with a headed effort before Kiko Casilla was forced into a stunning save by Ivan Cavleiro who let fly from distance.

Just as Leeds had a foothold in the game disaster struck as Onomah curled a shot into the top corner from the second phase of a corner.

Leeds attempted to haul themselves back into the game as Alioski fired over the bar from distance with Mitrovic called into action at the other end as he knocked an effort over the bar in he dying seconds of the game.

The Whites, though, failed to find another way through as they fell to their first defeat in the Championship since late October.

Fulham: Rodak, Christie, Mawson, Ream, Bryan, Onomah, Reed (Johansen 88), Cavaleiro (Knockaert 90), Cairney, Reid (Sessegnon 90), Mitrovic. Subs: Bettinelli, Kebnao, O'Riley, Kamara.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling (Stevens 72), White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa (Nketiah 45), Hernandez (Alioski 2), Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Casey, Berardi, Gotts.