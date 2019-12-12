Gaetano Berardi happy to suffer in Leeds United cause

Gaetano Berardi says he did not enjoy being made to “suffer” by Tom Eaves an company on Tuesday, but the Leeds United central defender was able to look back on satisfaction at a seventh straight victory.

The Whites were able to keep their winning sequence going with a 2-0 win over Hull City at Elland Road, but had to work hard for it with targetman Eaves a particular threat in the second half.

Leeds kept the Tigers at bay for a fourth consecutive Championship clean sheet, but Berardi said it was a gruelling experience.

“I didn’t enjoy it because I suffered trying to defend with the lads,” said the Swiss defender “It was difficult and we did a good job I think and in the end I think we deserved the win. “It was really hard but it’s always hard because in the Championship we have a lot of good strikers and good wingers.

“It’s not nice to play because if it’s difficult it’s not nice but it’s nicer when we win the game.”

Having played with three central defenders recently, Leeds switched to a back four and subdued winger Jarrod Bowen, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.

While they had plenty of the ball, they did not sparkle at the other end, taking the lead through Jordy de Wijs’s own goal. They scored a second on the counter-attack through Ezgjan Alioski after a brilliant save by Kiko Casilla and, Hull claimed, two fouls by Patrick Bamford on goalkeeper George Long after the centre-forward hit the post.

For the second match running, Leeds ground three points out of a Yorkshire derby.

“It was difficult like the last game against Huddersfield and like the other games I played,” said Berardi. “I just wanted to see us win the game and it was a good win. I think I played well but thanks to my team-mates because we all work together. This is the motivation.”