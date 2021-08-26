Gareth Southgate on a 'fabulous moment' for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford after England call

Patrick Bamford

Bamford, 27, enjoyed a stellar first season in the top-flight with Leeds last term, netting 17 times in 38 appearances - with Harry Kane being the only English player to score more.

He has now finally been elevated into the national squad for the qualifying triple-header.

England visit Hungary on Thursday, September 2 and host Andorra three days later. They go to Poland on September 8.

It comes after missing out on a place in the provisional squad ahead of England's participation in Euro 2020, despite manager Gareth Southgate admitting that Bamford had enjoyed a very good season.' alongside Danny Ings.

Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Ollie Watkins were chosen ahead of Bamford.

On the decision to now hand Bamford a call-up, Southgate said: "There was an opportunity for us in the forward areas.

"We were very pleased with what Ollie Watkins did at the end of last season and now is an opportunity for Patrick Bamford as a number nine as well.

"His progress with Leeds has been excellent and it was a very close thing last season with us. It is a fabulous moment for him and his family."

Bamford is the only uncapped player brought into the squad, having impressed since Leeds' promotion to the Premier League last summer.

There is no place for Mason Greenwood, but Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the group, having missed the Euros through injury.

Ben White and Ben Chilwell went to the tournament but are not included in a squad that welcomes back Jesse Lingard, who was cut from the provisional Euros group, and Nick Pope, who missed the tournament through injury.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden miss out due to injury.

England squad. Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Tripper (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham)