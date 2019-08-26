German coach backed to be new Huddersfield Town boss, Leeds United player sees exit hopes dashed - Championship gossip
Last weekend, the Championship saw more impressive wins for the likes of Swansea City and Leeds United, while Stoke City and Huddersfield Town's nightmare start to the campaign showed no sign of letting up.
Here's the latest rumours from the second tier involving a number of top Championship sides...
1. Latics line up move for free agent defender
Wigan Athletic could be set to make a move for American defender Lucas Pos, as they look to bolster their back-line with the free agent ace. (The 72)
4. Owls boss backs new signing to bounce back from errors
Sheffield Wednesday's interim manager Lee Bullen has backed Moses Odubajo to learn from his mistakes in last weekend's loss to Preston, claiming the defender has the full backing of the team. (Yorkshire Post)