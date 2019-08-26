Championship rumours

German coach backed to be new Huddersfield Town boss, Leeds United player sees exit hopes dashed - Championship gossip

Last weekend, the Championship saw more impressive wins for the likes of Swansea City and Leeds United, while Stoke City and Huddersfield Town's nightmare start to the campaign showed no sign of letting up.

Here's the latest rumours from the second tier involving a number of top Championship sides...

Wigan Athletic could be set to make a move for American defender Lucas Pos, as they look to bolster their back-line with the free agent ace. (The 72)

1. Latics line up move for free agent defender

Norwich City have emerged as contenders to sign Stoke City's want-away goalkeeper Jack Butland, and will look to make a move in January if they can haggle down his 25m asking price. (The Sun)

2. Canaries ready to offer England stopper January escape

Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock has apparently seen his move to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki fall through, and it unclear whether he will secure a move elsewhere this month. (HITC)

3. Whites left-back's move in jeopardy

Sheffield Wednesday's interim manager Lee Bullen has backed Moses Odubajo to learn from his mistakes in last weekend's loss to Preston, claiming the defender has the full backing of the team. (Yorkshire Post)

4. Owls boss backs new signing to bounce back from errors

