Gone but not forgotten: Leeds United fans remember Gary Speed

Leeds United fans and the world of football are today remembering legend Gary Speed on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The Elland Road faithful have taken to Twitter to post tributes and memories of Speedo who scored 57 goals for the Whites in 312 appearances between 1988 and 1996.

They include:

James (@HotActionKop): Rest in Peace Gary Speed, proud to have met you, a truly humble man, 7 years already. A day to put all rivalries aside.

Rachael (@RachaelHTFC): 7 years ago today heaven gained another angel #GarySpeed God Bless all his family, friends and loved ones

Aled Roberts (@capaled1991): Will always remember #GarySpeed did amazing things for club and country paved the way for Coleman.

Gary Speed celebrates winning the title with teammates in 1992. PIC: YPN

Cllr Richard Lewis (@rharris_11): 7 years! Gone but never forgotten. My childhood Sporting hero #GarySpeed

Mark (@markgs21): If ever there’s a day to encourage people to talk about #mentalHealth - then today is it. You’re never alone, there’s always someone who will listen, and help. Go and ask your mates how they are, start a conversation. Just don’t let it beat you. Do it for Gary, eh? #GarySpeed

Lee Ellis (@LeedsUnitedLee): I remember when the news broke about #GarySpeed. Day before he was on BBC focus and he seemed ok in himself but we didn’t expect him not to be with us day after, his death showed how mental illness is hidden. If you feel down/Unsure there is always someone to talk to. #SPEEDO