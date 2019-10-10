Has Marcelo Bielsa lost the Leeds United dressing room? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Something is worrying and seriously wrong at Elland Road, says a Leeds United fan writing into The Yorkshire Post.

Marcelo Bielsa with Adam Forshaw after Leeds's defeat to Charlton.

Each match they dominate play without scoring goals. With the players they have they should be capable of scoring two or three goals per game.

Perhaps Bielsa has lost the dressing room and the players are no longer motivated by him. Every match I think this time they are going to explode and score some goals. But it is just not happening .

Time for a change of coach-manager maybe? Try and get Eddie Howe from Bournemouth, he has worked wonders there on crowds of under 12,000. He encourages the type of football I would like to see at Elland Road.

I can see Leeds missing out on promotion – again! Unless some changes are made at E.R.

The support is there, let's praise a team worthy of it. My tip for promotion – Nottingham Forest.

Leeds might well make the play-offs, only to miss out once again!

Yours faithfully,

Mr AB Collier

Bridlington