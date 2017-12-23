Haven’t we met before? Five previous Elland Road meetings between Leeds United and Hull City

Plenty is at stake when these two Yorkshire sides meet on Saturday in front of a packed Elland Road with Leeds United set to return to the play-offs if they walk away with victory, while Hull City will be desperate to end their slide towards the relegation places.

Both sides have had contrasting fortunes in recent years, with Hull scaling the dizzy heights of the Premier League, somewhere which Leeds are desperate to return to. Here, we take a quick look at some recent Elland Road meetings between the two clubs.