Fixtures between Stoke City and Leeds and have been few and far between over the years, but Saturday’s match at the Bet365 Stadium could see the visitors extend their lead at the top of the Championship.

The same cannot be said for Stoke who find themselves in 15th with their new boss, Nathan Jones, in search of his first win as Potters boss. What are your memories of away trips to Stoke? Let us know in the comments below.