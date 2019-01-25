Here's how Leeds United fans and members of public can pay final respects during brave Toby Nye's funeral procession

The funeral of six-year-old Leeds United fan Toby Nye takes place today following his brave battle with cancer, which ended earlier this month.

Toby touched the hearts of millions of people throughout the footballing, and wider, community during his long fight.

And now, Leeds United fans and the wider community are being urged to make their way to outside Elland Road's East Stand today as Toby's funeral procession passes.

Toby's family have asked that people line the road outside the stadium and provide a proud send-off for the six-year-old.

In a statement on social media, his family said: “On the day of Toby’s celebration of life at approximately 15:15 he will be going to Elland Road & taking one last trip past the East Stand. We would greatly appreciate your support one last time by lining the street along with Elland Road staff to say your final farewells.”

Toby, from Osmondthorpe, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma on his fourth birthday.

He had groundbreaking treatment following a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed by Leeds United’s players, staff and fans and at one stage last summer was declared cancer free.

Tragically, however, he was then diagnosed with a brain tumour before losing his fight for life on January 12.

Tributes to his courage poured in from the Leeds United family and the wider city, with club captain Liam Cooper saying: “I will forever cherish the moments we spent together. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Your smile will live with me forever.”

The funeral procession is due to leave Toby’s home at 2.20pm today, with the service at Cottingley starting at 3.40pm.

All are welcome at the crematorium and the youngster’s family have asked people attending to wear “whatever they feel comfortable in” – including football shirts.

United fans paid a touching tribute to Toby by chanting his name in the sixth minute of the club’s game against Stoke City on Saturday.



