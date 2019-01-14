How 'dirty' are Championship teams? Here's where each club ranks in the fair play table
Who is the dirtiest team in the Championship?
Well, courtesy of data from the FA Website, we take a look at every Championship clubs' discipline record and rank them in order from best to worst.. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where each team ranks:
1. Swansea City - 24th
The Swans have been shown 30 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 132 disciplinary points - the lowest in the Championship.