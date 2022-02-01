How does Leeds United's January business compare to Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Everton and Aston Villa?

Leeds United were unable to land their prime target in Brenden Aaronson, with Red Bull Salzburg rejecting two bids for the player.

There was plenty of activity among the Whites's bottom-half rivals with Newcastle United flexing their new financial muscles while Aston Villa and Everton backed their new managers in the market.

Leeds are 15th in the table after 21 games, three points ahead of Everton and seven ahead of the Magpies.

Bielsa's side are just four points adrift of the top half and hope to welcome a number of players back from injury over the coming weeks.

A central midfielder was Leeds' top priority this month but the Elland Road club did not sign players for the sake of it, as they turned down the chance to loan Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks, The Yorkshire Post understands.

Van de Beek has moved to Everton, who under new manager Frank Lampard also signed Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur as they look to take themselves out of the relegation battle.

Injuries and the lack of transfer activity could hurt Leeds' survival chances but a strong run of form before the winter break has put them in a strong position, as they look to stay above some of their big-spending rivals.

Below, is every transfer deal that went through in the Premier League in January.

1. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace: In – Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz, undisclosed), Luke Plange (Derby, undisclosed). Out – Jake O’Brien (Swindon, loan), Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Accrington, undisclosed), Ollie Webber (Portsmouth, undisclosed), Rob Str Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. West Ham United West Ham: In - NONE. Out – Conor Coventry (MK Dons, loan), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster, loan) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Brighton and Hove Albion Brighton: In – Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin, undisclosed), Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, undisclosed). Out – Dan Burn (Newcastle, undisclosed), Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough, loan), Christian Walton (Ipswich, undisclosed), Jurgen Locadia (Bochum, undisclosed), Leo Ostigard (Genoa, loan), Kacper Kozlowski (Royale Union St-Gilloise, loan), Taylor Richards (Birmingham, loan), Lorent Tolaj (Cambridge, loan), Ryan Longman (Hull, undisclosed) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Leicester City Leicester: In - NONE. Out – Filip Benkovic (Udinese, free), Jacob Wakeling (Barrow, loan), Kasey McAteer (Forest Green, loan), Josh Eppiah (Northampton, loan), Sam Hughes (Burton, undisclosed). Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales