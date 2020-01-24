How full has each Championship stadium been this season?

How full EVERY Championship club’s stadium has been this season - featuring Leeds United, West Brom and Nottingham Forest

How does the Championship average attendance table shape up when you factor in the % of how full each club's stadium has been this season?

Here, courtesy of information provided by SoccerStats, we have detailed how full every Championship ground has been so far this term. For example, Birmingham City's capacity is 30,015 but their average attendance is 20,325, meaning St Andrew's is 67.7% full. Click and scroll through the pages to see where clubs rank in order from lowest to highest:

Average attendance so far: 10,731

1. Wigan Athletic (24th) - 42.7% full

Average attendance so far: 10,731
Getty
Buy a Photo
Average attendance so far: 11,628

2. Hull City (23rd) - 45.8% full

Average attendance so far: 11,628
Getty
Buy a Photo
Average attendance so far: 14,405

3. Blackburn Rovers (22nd) - 46.3%

Average attendance so far: 14,405
Getty
Buy a Photo
Average attendance so far: 19,702

4. Middlesbrough (21st) - 56.7% full

Average attendance so far: 19,702
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6