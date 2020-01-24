How full EVERY Championship club’s stadium has been this season - featuring Leeds United, West Brom and Nottingham Forest
How does the Championship average attendance table shape up when you factor in the % of how full each club's stadium has been this season?
Here, courtesy of information provided by SoccerStats, we have detailed how full every Championship ground has been so far this term. For example, Birmingham City's capacity is 30,015 but their average attendance is 20,325, meaning St Andrew's is 67.7% full. Click and scroll through the pages to see where clubs rank in order from lowest to highest: