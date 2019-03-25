How Leeds United backed Howard Wilkinson’s ambition

The double capture of Gordon Strachan and Chris Fairclough, the latter only going through 20 minutes before the 5pm deadline, took Howard Wilkinson’s spending since taking over at Leeds United through the £1m barrier.

It was a considerable sum by Elland Road standards and an indication of the ambitions that had lured Wilkinson up the M1 from Sheffield Wednesday six months earlier.

Around half that sum had been offset by sales, Peter Swan’s £200,000 switch to Hull City having gone through just 24 hours before Strachan’s arrival.

But there was still plenty of money left in the United coffers, as a look at the team who faced Portsmouth on March 25, 1989, underlines.

Of the starting XI that day, four had left by the time promotion was sealed a little under 14 months later. The ones making way were Neil Aspin, John Sheridan, Vince Hilaire and Mark Aizlewood – the latter after the then captain had stuck two V-signs up at the Gelderd End after scoring what proved to be the winner against Walsall in the final home game of the 1988-89 season. Noel Blake also made only a handful of appearances in the promotion season before leaving in 1990.

Leeds United (v Portsmouth): Day; Aspin, Blake, Fairclough, G Snodin; Strachan, Aizlewood, Sheridan, Hilaire; Baird, Davison (Pearson 84).