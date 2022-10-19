News you can trust since 1754
How Leeds United's 96 per cent attendance capacity compares to Premier League rivals Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle and Man United - photo gallery

Elland Road provides one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League – but how do Leeds United fans rank in terms of their percentage capacity?

By Ben McKenna
19 minutes ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 4:08pm

Using attendance data from, Transfermarkt, we looked at how full every club’s stadium is during home matches on average this campaign.

In the five games Leeds have had at Elland Road, the attendance has reached 96.3% capacity on average.

Since his appointment last season, Jesse Marsch has praised the Whites’ home support on plenty of occasions and said last month: “I love it here, I love our fans, our club. You have to enjoy it, this business is not easy.”

We looked at how the average attendance – in terms of percentage capacity – at Leeds compares to their Premier League rivals.

Take a look...

1. West Ham - 99.9%

Capacity: 62,500. Average attendance: 62,445.

2. Newcastle United - 99.6%

Capacity: 52,338. Average attendance: 52,134.

3. Fulham - 99.6%

Capacity: 22,384. Average attendance: 22,286.

4. Manchester United - 99.4%

Capacity: 74,879. Average Attendance: 74,437.

