How much did Man United pay for Daniel James? Leeds United agree £25m fee for Manchester United winger

Daniel James. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United could finally be on the brink of getting their man after agreeing a deal worth around £25 million for Manchester United winger Dan James.

The Whites came agonisingly close to signing the 23-year-old back in 2019 while he was a Swansea City player, but saw their attempted swoop for the pacy Welshman thwarted at the eleventh hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, James left the Swans for the bright lights of Old Trafford a few months later, but has been deemed surplus to requirements after the Reds moved to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester over the weekend.

Leeds look set to capitalise on Ronaldo’s arrival with a deal of their own, but will Man United be making a profit on James?

We’ve gathered all the information you need to know below…

How much did Man United pay for Daniel James?

When Manchester United moved to bring James to Old Trafford back in 2019, there were a few eyebrows raised.

After all, it’s not every day that a club of the Reds' stature opt to sign a player from the Championship.

The Welshman brought with him a burgeoning reputation, however, and that was soundly reflected in the £16 million transfer fee that they forked out to secure his services.

How many goals did Dan James score for Man United?

Over the course of his two-year stint at Old Trafford, James featured 74 times across all competitions for Man United.

His spell with the Reds started at an electric pace too, with three goals in his first four Premier League matches.

Since then, however, his effectiveness in front of goal has dried up a little, with just six strikes in his next 70 outings.