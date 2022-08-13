How much? Every Premier League club's cheapest pint revealed and how Leeds United's prices compare to Man United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal and West Ham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal charge a minimum of £6.35 at the Emirates Stadium while Crystal Palace is the cheapest place to enjoy a pint in the capital at a cost of £5.

Leeds United also charge £5 at Elland while Wolves offer the same pricing at Molineux. The cheapest pint in the Premier League can be found at Manchester United, with supporters paying just £3 at Old Trafford.

Liverpool are not far behind in terms of the cheapest beer, charging £3.30 while across Stanley Park at Goodison Park it is a minimum of £4.55 for Everton fans.

HOW MUCH? Every Premier League club's cheapest pint has been revealed. Picture: Getty Images.

Half of the top flight charge more than £5 for their lowest-cost pint while Liverpool and Manchester United are the only two teams to charge less than £4.

According to The Mirror, West Ham are set to reduce their prices for their home clash with Nottingham Forest after backlash from fans over the prices in their Premier League opener against Man City.

Check out the cheapest pint prices for every club - to see how much you need to set aside for your next away day...

West Ham - £7.30

Arsenal - £6.35

Fulham - £5.80

Leicester City - £5.80

Chelsea - £5.70

Southampton - £5.50

Brentford - £5.25

Aston Villa - £5.20

Nottingham Forest - £5.20

Tottenham - £5.19

Crystal Palace - £5

Leeds United - £5

Wolves - £5

Brighton - £4.95

Manchester City - £4.60

Everton - £4.55

Bournemouth - £4.25

Liverpool - £3.30