How the bookmakers predict the 2019/20 Championship table will finish - featuring EVERY club
It has been a mixed start for our Yorkshire clubs and the bookmakers have weighed in on where they think each Championship team will finish in the final league table.
Scroll and click through the pages to see where your team is predicted to finish after just six games into the season.
1. Barnsley (24th)
Odds to win the Championship: 750/1
2. Wigan Athletic (23rd)
Odds to win the Championship: 500/1
3. Hull City (22nd)
Odds to win the Championship: 250/1
4. Huddersfield Town (21st)
Odds to win the Championship: 250/1
