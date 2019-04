Based on the first-half of second-tier matches only, here's how the table would look. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where each team ranks. It's safe to say some clubs will be left kicking themselves, where others will be slightly more relieved for an additional 45 minutes...

1. Bolton Wanderers (24th) P:39 W3 D20 L16 = 29 PTS GD: -16

2. Rotherham United (23rd) P:39 W6 D17 L16 = 35 PTS GD: -17

3. Ipswich Town (22nd) P:39 W9 D10 L20 = 37 PTS GD: -14

4. Millwall (21st) P:38 W8 D16 L14 = 40 PTS GD: -7

