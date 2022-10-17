How to watch Premier League action involving Brighton v Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace v Wolves for FREE in the UK
Every Premier League game on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be available to watch on Amazon Prime.
Nine fixtures will go ahead in midweek with Arsenal’s highly-anticipated meeting with Man City postponed due to the Gunners’ re-arranged game with PSV in the Europa League taking place on Thursday.
The other 18 top-flight sides will be in action with Amazon Prime showing the action. The service is available on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets and consoles.
Amazon Prime members can sign in to their accounts and watch the fixtures on the device of their choosing.
Can I get a free trial?
Yes! Fans without an Amazon Prime account can sign up for a free trial providing they haven't been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months. So even if you have had a free trial previously, you can get another one as long as it was not in the last year.
You can end your membership before the the free trial – which lasts 30 days – any accounts which are not cancelled will automatically be charged for the next month’s membership. It costs £8.99 per month.
What Premier League games are on in midweek?
Tuesday, October 18
Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest (7.30pm)
Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers (8.15pm)
Wednesday, October 19
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Brentford v Chelsea (7.30pm)
Liverpool v West Ham United (7.30pm)
Newcastle United v Everton (7.30pm)
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (8.15pm)
Thursday, October 20
Fulham v Aston Villa (7.30pm)
Leicester City v Leeds United (8.15pm)
Yet to be confirmed