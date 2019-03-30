How we rated the Leeds United players as Pablo Hernandez helps sweep Millwall aside

Leeds United secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Millwall on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road - but how did we rate the players?

Let's take a look...

Peacock-Farrell 6

Back in for the suspended Casilla, the Northern Ireland international made an immediate impact by saving low to his left from Wallace. Had no chance with Millwall’s opener but there were times when he looked less than a safe pair of hands.

Ayling 7

Set up Hernandez for the first goal by Leeds and then headed in the second to cap an energetic display from the right back.

Jansson 6

Having recovered from the knee injury sustained a fortnight earlier against Sheffield United, he never quite looked right. Booked following a tussle with Wallace that the Leeds defender almost turned into a red by squaring up to the Millwall man. Substituted.

Cooper 7

Lusty early challenge on Wallace not only stopped Millwall in his tracks but set the tone for the United captain’s afternoon. Sublime piece of defending saw him defuse a Lions attack and start the move that led to Hernandez’s equaliser. Rash challenge handed Millwall a penalty in the second half.

Alioski 5

Won United a soft 18th minute penalty in a tussle with Wallace but tended to be caught too far up field when Millwall broke. He was out of position for Millwall’s opener. Substituted.

Phillips 7

Tireless display and kept winning possession even when Leeds were struggling in the first half. Slotted in to the back four following Jansson’s substitution seamlessly.

Hernandez 9

Always looked the most likely among those in white to open up Millwall. His exchange of passes with Harrison to set the loanee up with a scoring chance was sublime but it was the two goals netted by the Spaniard that won this game..

Klich 6

No lack of endeavour from the Pole but he was unable to influence matters in attack, albeit he was involved in the sweeping move that led to United’s first equaliser. Substituted.

Roberts 7

Always willing to try something different to open up the Lions. His attempts did not always work but he kept the Lions defence on their toes.

Harrison 8

Had to score when played through by Hernandez midway through the first half only to stumble and his shot be saved. A huge display in the second half, running at the visitors defence with purpose.

Bamford 5

Poor penalty was easily saved by Martin and this set the tone for a disjointed display from the striker. Little went right.

Substitutes

Douglas (for Alioski 46) 7

Lose possession deep in Millwall territory, and moments later Leeds had conceded a penalty. But he never hid after that and played a big part in United’s fightback.

Clarke (Jansson 67) 6

Not his usual explosive impact but he did enough to worry Millwall down the wing.

Forshaw (for Klich 75) 7

Almost forced Martin into an embarrassing mistake and drove Leeds forward in those closing stages.