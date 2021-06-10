Huge Diego Llorente boost as Leeds United man closes in on return to Spain's Euro 2020 camp

Earlier this week the Leeds United centre-back returned a positive coronavirus result, which was supposed to see him in isolation for 10 days, ruling him out of Monday's opening match against Sweden in Seville.

But since then, the Spanish federation was announced Llorente has had three PCR tests, all of which have come back negative. A fourth one on Friday morning would allow him to rejoin the rest of the squad as they prepare for the game.

Sergio Busquets tested positive for the virus, forcing the rest of the squad into isolation and causing the team to field an under-21s side for the final warm-up match, Tuesday's 4-0 win over Lithuania.

ILLNESS SCARE: But the signs are now hopeful for Diego Llorente

A parallel stand-by bubble including Llorente's Leeds team-mate Rodrigo was also named, which was expanded to 17 players when Llorente's result became known aid fears that the virus could be spreading.

However no other players or staff are thought to have tested positive.

Two Swedish players, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg, have also tested positive.