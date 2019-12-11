Hull City claim Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford 'knew what he was doing' in pre-goal collision

Hull City have claimed Patrick Bamford intentionally collided with Tigers goalkeeper George Long last night in the lead up to the Whites' second goal.

Visiting captain Eric Lichaj and boss Grant McCann both addressed the incident, which left Long needing treatment and contributed to six minutes of injury time at the end of the Whites' 2-0 victory at Elland Road. Hull City players and staff were seen remonstrating with officials after the goal.

Lichaj was scathing in his comments, accusing Bamford of knowingly making contact with Long after striking the ball against the post.

Replays showed Bamford following up his initial shot, looking for the rebound, and his run carried him through into Long. Gjanni Alioski found the empty net with the rebound.

One angle shows Bamford looking to his left at the ball as he and Long came together.

Hull City players did not initially appeal for a foul until after Leeds players had run off to celebrate.

Patrick Bamford hit the post before Gjanni Alioski stroked in Leeds' second goal (Pic: Getty)

“Professional footballers, you know what you’re doing,” Lichaj said, in an interview with BBC Radio Humberside.

“He know what he’s doing, he could get out of the way but he doesn’t.

“It’s not good, especially if you’re leaving knees to people’s heads, this is not part of the game and needs to be stamped out.”

McCann believed Bamford committed two fouls on the keeper, although again replays show there was no second contact and Long remained down after the initial incident.

“There is two fouls on George, we have seen it right away and you can see the players around the referee,” he said.

“I think when Bamford has hit the post, he has ran straight into George to make sure he couldn’t get up and then as Alioski is shooting, he has backed into him.

“It is clear to see and we have all seen it, it reaffirmed it when we have seen it on the big screens. Disappointing.”

Leeds are aware of the claim and declined to comment.